Toggle navigation
University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital Opening Event
Register
Registration Closed
Registration for this event is now closed.
CME Accreditation: The University of Iowa Roy J. and Lucille A. Carver College of Medicine is accredited by the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education (ACCME) to provide continuing medical education for physicians.
CME Credit Designation: The University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine designates this live activity for a maximum of
3 AMA PRA Category 1 Credit(s)
TM
. Physicians should claim only the credit commensurate with the extent of their participation in the activity.
Determination of educational content for this program and the selection of speakers are responsibilities of the program director.
Firms providing financial support did not have input in these areas.
The University of Iowa prohibits discrimination in employment, educational programs, and activities on the basis of race, creed, color, religion, national origin, age, sex, pregnancy, disability, genetic information, status as a U.S. veteran, service in the U.S. military, sexual orientation, gender identity, associational preferences, or any other classification that deprives the person of consideration as an individual. The university also affirms its commitment to providing equal opportunities and equal access to university facilities. For additional information on nondiscrimination policies, contact the Director, Office of Equal Opportunity and Diversity, the University of Iowa, 202 Jessup Hall, Iowa City, IA, 52242-1316, 319-335-0705 (voice),
319-335-0697 (TDD),
diversity@uiowa.edu
.
Individuals with disabilities are encouraged to attend all University of Iowa-sponsored events. If you are a person with a disability who requires an accommodation in order to participate in this program, please contact support at 866-279-9830
.
Funding for this event is provided by philanthropic support from donors to the University of Iowa Children’s Hospital Fund at the UI Foundation.